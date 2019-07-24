RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday following a call of a reported possible drug overdose in Randolph County.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, the incent happened in the parking lot of a business located on Finch Farm Road in Trinity.

Once on scene, deputies identified Brandy Leonard Hill, 27, and Denirious,33, Marques Marsh, who originally supplied deputies with a false name.

Deputies say the North Carolina registration plate displayed on the car the two were in had been reported as stolen from Greensboro and both individuals had outstanding Orders for Arrest.

During the investigation, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found. As a result, both Hill and Marsh were arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

Hill was served the outstanding Order for Arrest for Failure to Appear on a Misdemeanor Larceny and charged with Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was given a $25,500 secured bond.

Marsh was also served with his outstanding Order for Arrest for Failure to Appear on a Driving While License Revoked-Not Impaired charge and charged with Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle and Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer. Marsh was given a $26,000 secured bond.

