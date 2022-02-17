x
'Pink Lady Bandit' who robbed NC banks sentenced, ordered to pay back money

Prosecutors said Circe Baez would pass off a note with a lie about her kids being in danger. Once she got the money, she'd hop in a getaway car with her accomplice.
PITT COUNTY, N.C. — The so-called 'Pink Lady Bandit' who was arrested for robbing banks along the east coast was sentenced in a North Carolina courtroom. 

Circe Baez was arrested back in 2019, accused of robbing banks in North Carolina, Delaware, and Pennsylvania while carrying a pink purse. 

She pleaded guilty to a July 2019 Pitt County bank robbery and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison. A judge also ordered her to pay back the money she stole. 

Court documents accused Baez of handing a note to the teller demanding money. Prosecutors said in the note, Baez lied and said her three children were being held hostage. She got away with nearly $2,500. 

Investigators said Baez then met her co-conspirator and getaway driver, Alexis Morales. The pair went on to rob three other banks in three states that month. 

The FBI tracked them down at a hotel in Charlotte where they were arrested. 

Morales awaits sentencing after pleading guilty. 

Circe Baez, left, and Alexis Morales

