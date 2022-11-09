Woman pulls out a gun on deputies during welfare check in Randolph Co.

Melisa Ann Herriott was arrested and charged after pointing her gun at deputies during a welfare check at her home.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies responded to a domestic dispute following a welfare check on Low Bridge Road on Thursday.

Deputies arrived and activated emergency lighting on their vehicles and announced themselves as law enforcement.

Melisa Ann Herriott, 54, opened the door and simultaneously pointed a gun directly at the deputies. The deputies were able to de-escalate the situation, but Herriott closed the door.

The deputies tried to get her to the door again. Herriott opened the door again but confrontational and uncooperative.

The patrol supervisor arrived at the scene to assist and was able to de-escalate the situation. They were able to gain access to the home and continue the welfare check on the children at the home who were found safe.

After investigating, the patrol supervisor sought charges against Herriott for two counts of felony assault law enforcement officer with firearm, two counts of misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor misuse of 911.