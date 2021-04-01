Burlington robbery suspect pulls gun on woman, demands cash and jewelry

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police say a man pulled a handgun on a woman and demanded her money and jewelry Sunday night.
The robbery happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Church Street.
The victim, 29, reported a man dressed in all black robbed her. He got away with cash and left in an older model, red Honda Accord with packing tape on the trunk.
The woman was not hurt.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100. Tips reported via Crime Stoppers could result in a cash reward if an arrest is made.