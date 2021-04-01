Burlington robbery suspect pulls gun on woman, demands cash and jewelry

The man got away in an older red Honda Accord with packing tape on the trunk, according to the police report.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police say a man pulled a handgun on a woman and demanded her money and jewelry Sunday night.

The robbery happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Church Street.

The victim, 29, reported a man dressed in all black robbed her. He got away with cash and left in an older model, red Honda Accord with packing tape on the trunk.

The woman was not hurt.