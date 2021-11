Greensboro police say the woman stole cash from the Circle K on Pleasant Garden Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a woman robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Monday morning.

It happened at the Circle K located at 3001 Pleasant Garden Road shortly before 2 a.m.

Police said a woman wearing a black toboggan, black scarf, and black pants walked into the store, pointed a gun, and stole cash. She left in a red and tan color car.

If you have any information about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.