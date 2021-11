Greensboro police say she robbed the BP Family Fare on West Market Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said an armed woman robbed a convenience store late Wednesday night.

Police were called to the BP Family Fare on West Market Street shortly after 11 p.m.

Officials said a woman wearing all black clothing and a black toboggan walked inside with a handgun, stole cash, and took off.

Police said no one was hurt. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.