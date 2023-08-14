Woman robs SECU on Waughtown St. with a note, Winston-Salem police say

The Winston-Salem Police Department said a woman robbed the State Employees Credit Union on Waughtown Street with a note.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said they are looking for a woman connected to a bank robbery in Winston-Salem Monday.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a call from the State Employees Credit Union at 2924 Waughtown St. around 9:05 a.m. about a robbery.

After an investigation, detectives said a medium-skin-toned woman wearing a camo dress who is about 5’8”-6’ tall, weighing around 250-300 pounds entered the bank and used a note to demand money from the teller.

Police said a weapon was never displayed and the suspect took off with an unknown amount of cash.

Winston-Salem detectives responded to the State Employee Credit Union to assume investigative responsibility as this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

