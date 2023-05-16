Woman sentenced to prison after shooting an officer in the leg at IHOP during domestic call, district attorney says

Greensboro police arrested Kendicia Clarke back in December 2021 after shooting an officer in the leg during a domestic abuse situation at an IHOP.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman was sentenced to three to four and a half years in prison after shooting a Greensboro police officer, according to the district attorney.

You might remember when a Greensboro police officer was shot in the leg during a domestic dispute outside an IHOP back in December 2021. Greensboro police said Officer H.L. Jefferson responded to a call that afternoon at the restaurant on Lanada Road. They said a struggle occurred as Jefferson tried to detain Clarke and police said she reached for Jefferson’s gun and it went off.

Jefferson was taken to a hospital with minor non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated and released.

Police arrested Kendicia Clarke in connection to the shooting and she pleaded guilty on May 8th, 2023.

Clarke, 23, pleaded guilty and was charged with the following:

Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer

Domestic violence protective order violation

Assault inflicting serious injury

The Honorable Michael Stone, Superior Court Judge of Moore County, sentenced Clarke to 38-58 months in prison.

