Woman seriously injured after shooting on Maryland Ave. in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was seriously injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Monday afternoon, according to police.
Winston-Salem police said it happened on the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue.
Officers received a call right before 5 p.m. about a shooting. When they arrived, police found 34-year-old Monica Mitchell shot in her abdomen.
Mitchell was taken to Atrium Health Baptist Medical Center where she is being treated for a serious but non-life-threatening injury.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-390.