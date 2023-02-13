Woman seriously injured after shooting on Maryland Ave. in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said 34-year-old Monica Mitchell was shot in the stomach on Maryland Avenue.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was seriously injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Monday afternoon, according to police.

Winston-Salem police said it happened on the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue.

Officers received a call right before 5 p.m. about a shooting. When they arrived, police found 34-year-old Monica Mitchell shot in her abdomen.

Mitchell was taken to Atrium Health Baptist Medical Center where she is being treated for a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

This investigation is ongoing.