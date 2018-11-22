WOODBRIDGE, Va. -- A woman shot and killed her husband after an argument they inside their Woodbridge home on Wednesday night, Prince William County police said.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:08 p.m. in the 3300 block of Labourn Dr. A wife and husband, who have been identified as Rene Rachelle Drake, 60 and Tyrone Timothy, 54, got into an argument which escalated.

The wife pulled out a firearm and shot her husband, according to police. When officers got to the home they found the husband suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The wife was taken into custody by police and her firearm was recovered.

Police said the wife is being charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held without bond.

