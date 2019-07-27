HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning by a woman who said the man charged at her with an ax. The shooting happened early Saturday morning at a house in the 400 block of Hickory Lane.

Police found the man in the back yard of the home dead from a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and police said they haven't been able to positively identify the man.

Police say this isn't the first time they've responded to a domestic call at same location. Friday, officers went to the house and was told the woman was assaultedy by a man who was believed to be drunk.

The woman said a man assaulted her by grabbing, choking, and pushing and shoving her several times. Officers were prepared to enter the home to arrest the man but learned the suspect may have had a gun. The police department's tactical team was called to the scene.

After several attempts to contact the suspect, a search warrant was executed at the house, but the suspect was not there. Police learned the man had left while officers were in contact with the victim.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Detective Yokely at 336-887-7860 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.