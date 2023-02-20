Woman shot in the ankle in Winston-Salem

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her non-life-threatening injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — According to police, a woman was shot in the ankle during a "disturbance" in Winston-Salem on Monday, Feb. 20.

Iyonna Lasha Moore, 28, was shot in the ankle by an unknown man wearing a black coat on 1000 E. 17th Street. Winston-Salem Police report that Moore was involved in the disturbance with the suspect, in which a gun was fired once, striking Moore.

Moore was conscious and able to communicate. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

