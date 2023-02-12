Woman shot after argument at W.R. Crawford Park in Winston-Salem

During the argument several shots were fired, striking the woman. She was taken to the hospital by her boyfriend.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm Sunday.

Investigators said Aljuriah Alexandria Miller, 22, told them she was at a park with several individuals when an argument started around 2 a.m.

During the argument several shots were fired, striking her. She was then taken to the hospital by her boyfriend.

Miller's injuries are non-life threatening.

Officers located a crime scene at W. R. Crawford Park.

Police said this incident appears to be an isolated incident.