Woman shot after argument at W.R. Crawford Park in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm Sunday.
Investigators said Aljuriah Alexandria Miller, 22, told them she was at a park with several individuals when an argument started around 2 a.m.
During the argument several shots were fired, striking her. She was then taken to the hospital by her boyfriend.
Miller's injuries are non-life threatening.
Officers located a crime scene at W. R. Crawford Park.
Police said this incident appears to be an isolated incident.
If you have any information on the shooting, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.