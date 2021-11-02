Stoplight shooting: Woman shot while sitting in car at traffic light in Winston-Salem

Police say a white SUV pulled up beside the woman on University Parkway, and someone inside started shooting at her car.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said someone shot a woman while she was sitting in her car at a stoplight Monday night. The shooter hasn't been arrested.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday on University Parkway.

The woman told officers she was at a stoplight when a white SUV pulled up beside her, and someone inside started shooting multiple rounds at her car.

Police said the woman realized she'd been shot as she drove away and stopped to call for help. She was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury. Her car was hit multiple times by gunfire.

The SUV took off from the scene before police got there. Investigators don't yet know the type of gun that was used in the shooting.

