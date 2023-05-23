Woman shot while stopped at intersection in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said a car stopped behind Kathy Wagner on Follensbee Road at Bridgton Road when she was shot by the person inside it.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was stopped at an intersection and was shot while in the car without another passenger, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting on Follensbee Road at Bridgton Road in Winston-Salem just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Kathy Wagner, 61, drove to the side Speedway at South Main Street and West Clemmonsville Road.

During the investigation, it was determined that Wagner and her passenger, Paris Wagner, 30, were stopped at the intersection of Follensbee Road and Bridgton Road when an unknown car stopped behind them and began shooting inside their car.

Kathy Wagner was hit once and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Paris Wagner was not injured.

This investigation is ongoing.

