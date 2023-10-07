A family friend says a woman who was shot by her son is out of the hospital and recovering

Thomas Gillie is charged with killing his mother’s boyfriend, an innocent bystander, as well as shooting his mother.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Monday WFMY News 2 heard from a family friend of a mother shot by her own son.

Kernersville Police said Thomas Gillie also shot and killed his mother's boyfriend and an innocent bystander.

Greensboro Police said that all happened after Gillie allegedly shot and killed his Father.

His mother who survived the shooting is being supported by family and friends.

Justin Mabe is apart of that support system. He's the son of Lori's best friend of 30 years.

He said Lori just got out of the hospital Monday.

She spent nearly two weeks there and underwent brain surgery after her son shot her in the head.

"She was as happy as she could be given the incident," Mabe said. "She was able to recount the event that happened and tell us."

All gruesome memories anyone would rather forget.

During the early morning hours of June 29, Kernersville police were called to Lori Darby and her boyfriend Kevin Smith's Kernersville apartment.

Police said when they got there Lori's son Thomas Gillie began shooting at them.

He surrendered a short time after.

Officers found Lori and her boyfriend of 6 years shot inside their home.

Lori survived but her boyfriend died.

"They were together for a long time he would do anything for them he was there to protect her," Mabe said.

Mabe also said Kevin did his best to protect Lori that night telling her to hide in the bathroom While her son fired off shots from outside through the window and breezeway.

"The way I found out everything happened I had left my grandmothers and I drove by where Thomas had lived and I saw it was a crime scene set out," Mabe said.

Police said Nathaniel Bart an innocent bystander was also shot and killed.

Mabe said Bart was getting ready for work when a bullet ricocheted into his home.

The question no one has an answer to is why Gille went on this rampage.

"I do know that he had some mental problems going on and they were trying to help him out we're not sure what triggered this tragedy to happen," Mabe said.

Greensboro Police said Gillie also killed his father in Greensboro that night, prior to attempting to kill his mother.

" It was unbelievable that that had happened because seeing Thomas talking to him and everything that happened it's just unbelievable for everyone," Mabe said.

Mabe said he and his mother's number one priority is helping Lori recover.

"I'm just trying to do anything I can," Mabe said. "I set up the GoFundMe I'm just trying to help where I can. I told my mom to tell her I'm there if she needs me."

Gillie is facing two counts of murder and attempted murder for the death of Bart and Smith.