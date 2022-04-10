Wanted | Man accused of kidnapping woman from Pasadena apartment now suspect in her death, police say

Pasadena police said Daniel Chacon is a suspect wanted in connection with Maira Gutierrez's death. They said he kidnapped her hours before her body was found.

HOUSTON — Investigators are working to find the man believed to be responsible for kidnapping a woman in southeast Houston.

Pasadena police said an active warrant is out for the arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Chacon in connection with the aggravated kidnapping of 38-year-old Maira Gutierrez. Investigators are still working to pursue any leads in the case.

The kidnapping

According to Pasadena police, they got reports Monday morning just before 10 a.m. about a woman, later identified as Gutierrez, who was being forced into an SUV at gunpoint at an apartment complex off Red Bluff Road near Beltway 8.

After talking with witnesses, police said they were able to identify Chacon as the kidnapping suspect.

Body found

Around 3 p.m. Monday, investigators said Gutierrez's body was found inside the SUV, which had been abandoned on Cedar Crest Street, near the intersection of Mykawa Road and the South Loop. The SUV appeared to be run off the road and ditched at some sort of distribution center. Police said freeway barriers were stored at the location.

On Tuesday, police named Chacon as a homicide suspect in connection with Gutierrez's death.

Domestic violence reports

Pasadena police said there were two other recent domestic disturbance cases related to Gutierrez and Chacon. Gutierrez called the police two times in September, according to authorities. An investigator was assigned to the case, but officials said charges were not accepted against Chacon, police said.

"There had been a couple of disturbances within the last few weeks," Pasadena Police Sgt. Raul Granados said on Monday. "This was rapidly evolving. Those were still under investigation. Charges hadn't been accepted yet and unfortunately, we're here today. This is a sad situation for all of those involved, especially for the lady who lost her life."

Chacon and Gutierrez were not living together but did have a 5-month-old child, according to family members. Police said the child is safe.

Granados had a message for Chacon: "Turn yourself in. Don't make it harder on anyone. Turn yourself in peacefully."

Chacon's history

In other cases dating back to 2012, court records show Chacon was charged in other cases involving violence against a different woman.

In 2017, a woman told Houston police he punched her in the face and put her in a chokehold until she almost passed out, according to court documents. The victim said Chacon, who she identified as her common-law husband, took her phone so she couldn't call for help and wouldn't let her leave.

According to court documents, Chacon was charged with felony assault of a family member and impeding breathing but was allowed to plead guilty to a class A misdemeanor.