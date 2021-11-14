Police: Woman shot while driving on US 52

Winston-Salem Police said a woman was shot in the leg while driving on US 52 early Sunday morning.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Investigators are looking for suspects after they said a woman was shot while driving down US 52 in Winston Salem.

Police said they got the call around 12:30 Sunday morning and responded to North Patterson Avenue.

That's where they found the victim inside her car with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said the victim told investigators, when she was driving south on US 52, about a half-mile from University Parkway, a dark color SUV pulled up next to her and shot at her car.

That's when she realized she'd been hit by one of the bullets, so she pulled over and called 911, according to WSPD.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said her injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

If you have any information, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.