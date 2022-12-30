Deputies said a 17-year-old has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Marissa Dikeman.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Crosby area Thursday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Cayman Wilson, 17, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Marissa Dikeman.

The teen was taken into custody and is currently booked in the Harris County Jail.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at a home on Sherri Lane near Lord Road just northwest of Highway 90.

The sheriff’s office said three teens were inside the Crosby home at the time, two 17-year-olds and the 19-year-old victim.

Investigators said the two 17-year-olds were helping the 19-year-old, who is their coworker, take down some Christmas decorations when one of them was handling a gun. The gun went off and hit Dikeman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.