Woman shot in back leaving birthday party in east Columbus

Officers were called to the scene at 12:40 a.m. in the 4500 block of Dundee Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was shot in her back early Sunday morning as she was leaving a party in east Columbus.

The woman told police she was at a birthday party when she went outside to go home and heard several gunshots.

The woman said she dove to the ground then realized she was shot.

She told officers she did not see where the gunshots came from.

Police said she was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital and was initially listed in critical condition. Her condition was later upgraded to stable and she is expected to be OK.