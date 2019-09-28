WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was shot multiple times Friday in Winston-Salem. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers responded to Shorefair Drive in relation to the incident.

Once on scene, officers found Glendasia Chante Bryant, 23, suffering from apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the face and arm.

It was later revealed through an investigation that Bryant was driving in the 2500 block of Druid Hills Drive with Jessie Marion Jr., 20, and three children when a vehicle drove past and shot into the car.

Marion Jr. got out of the car and returned fire as the vehicle sped away. According to police, Marion Jr. did not get back into the car with Ms. Bryant and the three children. Bryant then drove to the 2700 block of Shorefair Drive where she pulled over for help.

While conducting the investigation, information was developed about Marion Jr’s. involvement. He was later found and taken into custody after a brief struggle, police say.

A gun and MDMA (ecstasy) was seized from Marion Jr., and he was charged with Possess with Intent to Sell/Deliver MDMA, Carry a Concealed Gun, Discharging Firearm into Occupied Moving Vehicle.

He is currently being held under a $150,000 secured bond. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

