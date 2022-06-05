x
Crime

Woman shot in her leg in drive-by on Old Rural Hall Rd in Winston-Salem

After an investigation, detectives said a red pickup truck drove past her home and began shooting.
Credit: janifest - stock.adobe.com
A police car rushes to the emergency call with lights turned on

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was shot in her leg in Winston-Salem, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a call around 6:11 p.m. about a shooting on Old Rural Hall Road. When police arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman sitting in front of her house with a gunshot wound to her leg. 

EMS took her to the hospital, and she is listed in stable condition. 

After an investigation, detectives said a red pickup truck drove past her home and began shooting.

Officers believe it was a targeted incident. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700. 

