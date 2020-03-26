EDEN, N.C. — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head.

The Eden Police Department said the two men dropped the woman off at UNC Rockingham’s Emergency Room and then walked away.

Rebecca Brown Johnson, 37, of Reidsville was transported to Wake Forest Medical Center. Patrol officers said they located the two men in the area of the Meadow Greens Shopping Center and detained them. They were later arrested on warrants for unrelated charges.

The Eden Police Department is asking for anyone with information about the shooting to contact Det. Anthony Lovings at the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9240 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

OTHER NEWS

RELATED: Lock your doors! Crooks are targeting cars at home during coronavirus concerns

RELATED: How to report price gouging in North Carolina

RELATED: Scammers looking to prey on future stimulus check recipients

RELATED: 24-year-old found shot to death in Winston-Salem parking lot

RELATED: 63-year-old man killed in Greensboro crash, woman charged: Police

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775