WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was shot in her home in Winston-Salem Friday night.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the incident happened in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue.

Once on scene, officers found Latrice Miller, 27, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say, three children who were also inside the home at the time of the shooting were unharmed.

According to police, no suspect information has been obtained at this time.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

