Police said, this is an on-going investigation and they are looking for those responsible.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking into a shooting that happened in Winston-Salem this morning.

According to officers, Kanyah Creasy was inside a home on 2901 Trent Street when unknown suspect(s) drove by and started shooting.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her back.

She was treated at a hospital for her non-life-threatening injuries.

