Fight over bowling ball ends with woman shot, killed, Atlanta Police say

Authorities said 31-year-old LaKevia Jackson was shot and killed.

ATLANTA — A woman is dead after police said an argument over a bowling ball ended in gunfire in southwest Atlanta Thursday night.

Atlanta Police Department said Friday afternoon they did detain one person in connection with the case and said she is cooperating. They said she is not a suspect at this time. Earlier in the day, police did not release the name of another person suspected in the shooting, but urged for him to step forward.

Police said they got the call just before 11 p.m. to respond to the 1900 block of Metropolitan Pkwy. APD said a group of people were at the Metro Fun Center in southwest Atlanta when a fight about a bowling ball escalated.

At one point, that fight made its way outside the building. That’s when gunfire ensued, and 31-year-old LaKevia Jackson was shot and killed, according to authorities.

It has been reported that Jackson shared a child with Young Thug, and her social media accounts featured photos of her son and the rapper.

A representative for Young Thug said he would not be releasing a statement.

“We talk about conflict resolution time and time again, and once again, this is an escalated dispute in which a young lady has lost her life,” Lt. Ralph Woolfolk told 11Alive.

Woolfolk said the investigation is still underway.

