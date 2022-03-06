The shooting happed at McDonald's on Moreland Avenue, and police said the victim is in critical condition.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a dispute-turned shooting between employees at McDonald's Friday evening that left one person hurt.

Police received a call around 4:14 p.m. that a person was shot at the fast-food restaurant's location at 443 Moreland Ave SE, not far from the Brownwood Park Recreation Center.

One woman was shot multiple times, according to the department. They later said she was the McDonald's manager.

On Saturday, police identified her as Elizabeth Williams.

Investigators said she was in an argument with another employee, who was asked to leave the store.

He left, police said, but came back to confront the manager. Officers said he shot her and left the restaurant.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Aggravated assault investigators with Atlanta Police Department are trying to uncover more information about the shooting.