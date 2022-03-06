Woman shot early Sunday morning on Flintwood Court in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday morning on Flintwood Court in Winston-Salem, according to police reports.
The Winston-Salem Police Department got a call about a shooting around 7:34 a.m. When officers arrived, they found 63-year-old Danita Sloan suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said that witnesses heard an argument between Sloan and a suspect before hearing multiple rounds of gunfire. The shooter left the area before police got there, and detectives said the incident didn't seem like a random act of violence.
Sloan was taken to a local hospital where police said she is in critical but stable condition.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.