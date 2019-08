BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police say a woman was shot twice at a strip mall on Friday.

It happened at the East Village shopping center on North Church Street around 4 p.m.

Police say the call came in originally as a cardiac arrest, and changed when officers found a woman has been shot. They are investigating the shooting as a domestic situation.

Police say someone is in custody. We don't know the woman's condition at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.