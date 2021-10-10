Woman shot while asleep in her Winston-Salem home

Officers said 46-year-old Natarcia Smith was suffering from several gunshot wounds to her leg and torso Sunday morning.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a woman was shot while she was asleep.

It happened at 3:48 a.m. on Beth Avenue Sunday morning.

Officers said 46-year-old Natarcia Smith was suffering from several gunshot wounds to her leg and torso.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury. Smith told police she was asleep inside her home at the time shots were fired toward her home.

Investigators said someone saw a dark-colored-four door vehicle sitting in front of Smith’s home at the time of the shooting before it was seen driving away from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.