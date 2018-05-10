DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - Durham police are asking for information after a shooting Tuesday night, according to a release.

A 38-year-old woman was stopped at a red light at the intersection of University Drive and Summit Street. The release said that, around 9:15 p.m., "she heard several shots and then realized she had been shot in the back."

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. They appeared to be non-life threatening, the release said.

The victim was in a white Jeep.

She told officers she "believed the shots were fired by two men on a motorcycle," the release said. A gray Chrysler and dark sedan were also seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

A car parked on Forestwood Drive was also damaged during the shooting. No one was in the car, the release said.

Anyone with information on the suspects, or anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call Investigator B. Crabtree at 919-560-4583, ext. 29356, or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

