Woman shot multiple times in Winston-Salem overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem overnight left one woman hurt.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a home on North Jackson Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Police said a 34-year-old woman was inside the home had been shot multiple times after unknown suspects drove up to the home and fired multiple rounds.

Police said the suspects left the scene in an unknown vehicle. EMS responded and took the victim to the hospital where she's expected to recover.

The Winston Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help with this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.