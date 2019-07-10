BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police say a 48-year-old woman is in serious condition after getting stabbed in the chest on Sunday night.

Police were called to the 500 block of South Graham Hopedale Road around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

The woman was found injured in the Walmart parking lot.

Although her condition is serious, officials say her injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators have not released any suspect information, or details of what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.

