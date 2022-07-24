Woman stabs Food Lion employee in the chest after trying to rob him in Winston-Salem

Police arrested Leslie Lambeth, 33, in connection with this stabbing.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Food Lion employee was stabbed by a woman trying to rob him Sunday morning, according to police reports.

The Winston-Salem Police Department was called around 9:30 a.m. to 1000 Waughtown Street about an attempted robbery. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Corey Gaddy inside the store suffering from a stab wound.

Police said Gaddy was sitting in his car in the parking lot before 33-year-old Leslie Lambeth walked up on him with a knife demanding property.

Gaddy did not know Lambeth and once he refused to give up his things, she stabbed him in the chest and left the parking lot.

Store personnel helped Gaddy until EMS arrived and took over.

Gaddy was hospitalized and listed in stable condition; his injury is considered non-life threatening.

Lambeth was arrested later after returning to the store. She is facing the following charges:

Attempted robbery with a deadly weapon

Assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

