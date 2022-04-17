Woman struck by shrapnel during gas station shooting: Winston-Salem police

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the shooting happened at the Citgo gas station on Thomasville Road just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the woman was pumping gas with a man and four children when a silver car drove up. They said a person got out of the car and started shooting at the man.

Winston-Salem police said no people were shot during the incident, but the woman's car and a nearby home were both hit.

Police said the woman was injured by shrapnel and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to her legs.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was targeted.