Woman struck by shrapnel during gas station shooting: Winston-Salem police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was hit by shrapnel after her car was struck during a shooting at a gas station, according to Winston-Salem police.
Investigators said the shooting happened at the Citgo gas station on Thomasville Road just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the woman was pumping gas with a man and four children when a silver car drove up. They said a person got out of the car and started shooting at the man.
Winston-Salem police said no people were shot during the incident, but the woman's car and a nearby home were both hit.
Police said the woman was injured by shrapnel and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to her legs.
Investigators said they believe the shooting was targeted.
If you have any information on the incident or those involved, call Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers: (336) 727-2800.