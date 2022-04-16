Woman enters Taco Bell Drive Thru window swinging a knife, steals cash drawer

Investigators said it all happened at a Taco Bell in Winston-Salem on Akron Drive.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a woman entered a Taco Bell window while swinging a knife and stole a cash drawer, according to investigators.

Detectives said the woman got into a brown SUV that was waiting and ran away. Police describe her as a woman in her 40s, and said she was seen wearing a green shirt.

Investigators have not yet released any further information.

