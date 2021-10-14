Woman targeted, shot several times while driving in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for who shot a woman as she was driving Thursday morning in Winston-Salem.
Police said Lauren Burch, 55, was driving in the 1000 block of Haywood Street when some fired multiple shots at her vehicle. Burch was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators said she seemed to have been targeted by the shooter.
Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.