The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a woman who attempted to rob a home and threatened a teenage victim with a kitchen knife.

On Saturday, May 9, Darlene Harris, 48, broke into an Eden apartment and tried to steal items before being confronted by the teenaged victim, officials said. Deputies said Harris took a knife from the kitchen and tried to cut the teenager.

In the scuffle, the teen received minor injuries, officials said.

At 5:30 p.m., an RCSO detective sergeant arrived to the apartment complex and arrested Harris. She's been charged with for robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, communicating threats, felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Harris is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $200,000 bond.

