BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects after an incident at the Kroger on Military Rd.

Police said Kroger employees confronted a woman after they saw her putting items into bags before checking out. Upon confrontation, the woman threw frozen shrimp at them, which struck one of the employees.

The suspects left in a dark-colored passenger car.

If you recognize either of these people, please contact BNPD Criminal Investigations Division at 501-776-5947. You may also submit a tip at www.crimereports.com or via the BNPD app.

