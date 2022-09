A woman was taken to hospital after a disturbance on Patio Place.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman is undergoing treatment after suffering from aggravated assault Greensboro Police Department said.

Officers arrived at Patio Place around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a call about a disturbance.

Police found a woman and she was later taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.