Woman turns herself in after deadly head-on crash in Winston-Salem, police say

Police said 33-year-old Janet Jacobo was charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while impaired in a crash that killed one on Bethabara Park Boulevard.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is charged with a felony hit-and-run and driving while impaired after a deadly head-on crash in Winston-Salem last month, according to police.

On Sept. 26., police said Janet Jacobo turned herself into police in connection to a wreck that killed 19-year-old Junior Felipe Olivo Lacan.

On Aug. 26., the Winston-Salem Police Department received a call about a crash near Bethabara Park Boulevard around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a Toyota and a Jeep on the road.

The drivers of both vehicles had minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The passenger of the Toyota, Olivo Lacan, was taken to a local medical facility where he died.

Investigators said the Jeep was going east on Bethabara Park Boulevard, and the Toyota was driving west.

Police said they do not know the reason behind the crash but are continuing to investigate.

A hearing has been set for Jacobo on Sept. 27th. She was released under an unsecured bond of $50,000.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.