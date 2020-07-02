CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has used apps to arrange dates with at least two men before bringing them home and setting them up for a robbery, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office says.

Sheriff Victor Hill released a picture of a woman he says used the dating apps "Plenty of Fish" and "Tagged" to arrange two separate dates on Jan. 25 and again earlier this week.

The sheriff's office is seeking the identity of the woman.

Clayton County Sheriff's Office

In the first instance, Sheriff Hill said the woman used "Plenty of Fish" to arrange a date. When she and the man came back to her Riverdale apartment, "two black males approached his vehicle with handguns, entered his vehicle, and demanded him to drive while being held at gun point."

The sheriff said after a short drive they assaulted and robbed the man and left him outside Riverdale city limits, taking the car with them.

In the second instance, on Wednesday, another man returned with the woman to her apartment after arranging a date on the "Tagged" app. When they arrived, "he too was approached by two black males with handguns."

They jumped into his car, the sheriff said, but he was able to fight them off and get away unharmed.

In both instances, the men returned to the Harmony Pines Apartments complex on Upper Riverdale Road.

The sheriff considers the woman a person of interest in the cases.

Anyone with information about her identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Riverdale Police Department at 770-909-5441.

