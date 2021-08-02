Woman’s body found in suitcase near Neuse River: Deputies

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has not identified the woman or cause of death at this time.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman’s body was found in a suitcase near the Neuse River, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

WNCN, reports the body was found Monday morning off Allen Road.

“The sheriff’s office is not prepared to confirm whether this case is related to an open missing person’s case,” Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said.