MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Police believe they have found the body of a woman who went into a dumpster but didn’t come out alive.

The Burlington Police Department said they believe they located the remains of Stephanie Cox while searching the Uwharrie Environmental landfill in Montgomery County. Police said the body was found Monday around 5:00 p.m.

Investigators said Cox got into a dumpster on January 31, behind Five Below at Alamance Crossing and never got out before collections picked it up an hour later.

