WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- A Winston-Salem woman seen giving children marijuana has now learned her fate.

Related: Winston-Salem Police: Video of Children Smoking Illegal Substance Led to Arrest of 2 Women

According to the District attorney's office, Michaela Pearson pled guilty to 3 counts of misdemeanor child abuse and 3 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Related: Women Arrested In Kids Smoking Case Won’t Face Felony Child Abuse Charges

Pearson was sentenced to the maximum of 300 days behind bars.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY