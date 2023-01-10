Man stabs two women inside home after altercation in Winston-Salem

Investigation revealed that they got into an altercation with another man that left them injured with stab wounds and cuts.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wiinston-Salem police responded to East Sixteenth Street in reference to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m. Monday.

They found Tracy Kellum, 48, and Leanne Cutlip, 38, inside suffering from stab wounds and cuts. Futher investigation revealed that they got into an altercation with William Cundiff, Jr.

Kellum was taken to the hospital for treatment where she was listed in critical, but stable. Cutlip was also taken to the hospital and treated non-life-threatening injuries.

Cundiff was arrested and charged with 2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was given a $30,000 bond.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in this case. Anyone with information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.