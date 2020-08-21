Woman shot dead in after alleged dispute over a baby, police looking for male suspect

Jaquile Coleman was last seen driving a 2013 silver Chevy Cruz with a temporary registration plate on the rear and a Harpswell Motors plate on the front.

LEWISTON, Maine — A woman was allegedly shot and killed in Lewiston Friday around 4 p.m. in what a witness describes as a dispute over a baby, the Sun Journal reports.

According to the Sun Journal, neighbors reported hearing three to five gunshots in front of a house located at 175 Scribner Boulevard in Lewiston. Witnesses said there was a high scream from a woman after the shots.

A woman was found bleeding from two gunshot wounds, laying on the ground near the driveway when police and rescue crews arrived.

A witness said the female victim, thought to be in her 30s, was holding a baby and arguing with a man before the shooting. She was unresponsive when medics tried to revive her at the scene, the Sun Journal reports.

Witnesses said the gunman fled in a car shortly after the shots.

As part of this investigation, police would like to speak with Jaquile Coleman of Lewiston. Coleman is 26-years-old and described as 5’6” and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a 2013 silver Chevy Cruz with a temporary registration plate on the rear and a Harpswell Motors plate on the front.

If you have any information about Coleman’s location please call State Police Augusta dispatch or Lewiston police.

NEWS CENTER Maine is currently on the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.