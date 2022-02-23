x
Maintenance worker charged with stealing grave markers from Alamance Memorial Park

The man was charged with stealing 209 brass grave markers from the memorial park.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man was charged with stealing grave markers from Alamance Memorial Park.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said William Allen Shannon Jr., the head of maintenance was charged with stealing 209 brass grave markers that were missing from storage closets.

Investigators said through interviews, scrapyard records and security system records it led them to develop Shannon as the suspect. He’s charged with felony larceny and felony to obtain property by false pretense. He was given a $30,000 unsecured bond.

