Worker rescued after being stuck 130 feet in the air

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews from Columbia-Richland Fire Department were called to an industrial facility at 2971 Shop Road Friday morning to rescue a worker who was stranded after a crane lost power.
The worker, who was doing some maintenance work on one of the silos, was 130 feet in the air in a bucket on a crane when the crane lost power around 9:15 a.m..
Firefighters used their training and equipment to make their way to the top of the facility and set up a rigging system so they could lower the worker to safety. The worker walked away from the incident with no injuries.