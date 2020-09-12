Workers find human skeletal remains in Danville

Police said the workers were clearing trees along a power line when they found the human skeletal remains.

DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police are investigating after work crews discovered human skeletal remains Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the workers were clearing trees along a power line when they found the remains. Investigators conducted a grid search Wednesday for evidence in a heavily wooded area near the Danville Expressway and South Main Street.

Police said they’ve sent evidence to the medical examiner’s office to help identify the individual and determine the cause of death.

Investigators said they will not speculate about the identity of the remains because of several families in the area who’ve filed missing person’s reports in recent years. They will be in contact with the families and release more information.